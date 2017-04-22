Several Rutherford County roads closed due to heavy rainfall

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several roads in Rutherford County are closed due to heavy rainfall.

They include:

Both sides of Elam Mill at the slab

County Farm Road

Thompson at Armstrong Valley Road

Stones River at the slab

Mount Herman at Weeks Road

The 5300 block of Epps Mill Road

The 4300 block of Elam Road and Mount Herman at Bradyville

Some roads are also impassable, including Shoemaker at the bridge, the 3500 block of Veals and Old Salem near Rockvale.

There are also reports of high water at:

131 Rosswood Drive

Hedgeapple Road

Cranor Road

Old Woodbury Highway

Sulphur Springs at Shacklett

North Lamar and Rockdale Fellowship

Drivers are reminded to use extreme caution and to not drive into standing water.

