Several Rutherford County roads closed due to heavy rainfall

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several roads in Rutherford County are closed due to heavy rainfall.
They include:
- Both sides of Elam Mill at the slab
- County Farm Road
- Thompson at Armstrong Valley Road
- Stones River at the slab
- Mount Herman at Weeks Road
- The 5300 block of Epps Mill Road
- The 4300 block of Elam Road and Mount Herman at Bradyville
Some roads are also impassable, including Shoemaker at the bridge, the 3500 block of Veals and Old Salem near Rockvale.
There are also reports of high water at:
- 131 Rosswood Drive
- Hedgeapple Road
- Cranor Road
- Old Woodbury Highway
- Sulphur Springs at Shacklett
- North Lamar and Rockdale Fellowship
Drivers are reminded to use extreme caution and to not drive into standing water.
PHOTOS: Flooding across Middle Tennessee