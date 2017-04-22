Recall issued for Banquet chicken nugget meals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Conagra has issued a nationwide recall for some of its chicken nugget dinners.

The meals are being recalled because brownie mix included in the meal tray may be contaminated with salmonella, federal officials announced.

The recall applies to the following breaded chicken nugget, macaroni and cheese, and chocolate brownie meal trays, which were produced on Jan. 26:

7.4 oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “BANQUET Chicken Nuggets with Mac & Cheese” with Code 3100080921 and a “BEST IF USED BY” date of July 20, 2018. The products bear FSIS establishment number “P-9” printed on the side of the box. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone becoming sick.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at 800 289-6014.