Predators face St. Louis Blues in 2nd round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators didn’t have to wait long to find out who they would play in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With the St. Louis Blues beating the Minnesota Wild in five games, it sets up the first ever playoff meeting between the two Central Division Rivals.

The series will begin in St. Louis for games 1 and 2 later this week but will not start until the entire first round has been completed.

A concert at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis would hint that game 1 would be on a Friday April 28, but no official announcement will be made until all second round match-ups are set.