Police searching for man who robbed Clarksville pharmacy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a Clarksville pharmacy of prescription medication Thursday night.

Clarksville police reported it happened at the Rite Aid on Warfield Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

The suspect walked over to the pharmacy section, jumped over the counter and demanded medication while making a motion like he had a gun, according to Clarksville police.

He was given an undisclosed amount of medication and left in a white Pontiac Grand Am with Indiana license plate XYC942.

The suspect was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, red shorts and black shoes at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call 931-648-0565 ext. 5537 or 931-645-TIPS.