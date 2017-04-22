Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, April 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The movers at Two Men and a Truck are having a festival Saturday for the moms at Safe Haven Family Shelter.

The “Movers for Moms” festival is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fannie Mae Dees Park.

This is their first ever festival and it’s free! There will be fun for kids, food and a silent auction with proceeds benefiting Safe Haven Family Shelter. Click here for more.

Today is also Cochon Butcher’s Crawfish Boil in Germantown. For $25 it is all you can eat from either 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s usually in the parking lot but they may have to move it inside the restaurant if it’s raining.

And the Wild West Comedy Festival is back. Tonight Heather McDonald is at Zanies at 7 p.m. and Anjelah Johnson is at the Ryman at 7 p.m.