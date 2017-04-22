Memphis caretaker accused of abusing patient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Memphis caretaker is accused of abusing one of his patients.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, they started investigating Jeremiah Chatham, 30, in October 2016 after there was a complaint of adult abuse.

During their investigation, they reportedly learned that Chatham, who worked in a supported-living home in Cordova, Tennessee, physically assaulted the victim on Sept. 24, 2016.

On March 27, the Shelby County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging him with one count of adult abuse/ neglect/ exploitation.

Chatham was arrested Thursday and booked into the Shelby County Corrections Center on $30,000 bond.