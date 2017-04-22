Maury County driver rescued after truck lodges in tree

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver had to be rescued after a pickup truck crashed and became lodged in some trees five feet in the air in Maury County early Sunday morning.

The Maury County Fire Department reported the crash occurred on Highway 431 near the Williamson County line around 2 a.m.

Rescue crews arrived to find the truck and driver entrapped with the bed of the truck five feet in the air and resting on broken and bent trees.

Crews removed the roof, front doors and lifted the dashboard to free the driver.

The extrication took just under an hour during heavy rain.

It is unknown if the driver was injured in the crash.

No additional information was released.