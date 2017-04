NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire officials are investigating after lightning possible caused a Hermitage home to catch fire early Saturday morning.

It happened on Granny Wright Lane around 3:30 a.m.

Firefighters on the scene said the people inside the home were able to make it out safetly.

Neighbors told News 2 lightning struck the home before the fire began.

The official cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.