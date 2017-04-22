Harpeth River hits flood stage after Saturday rain

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Saturday afternoon, the Harpeth River hit flood stage in the Kingston Springs area in Cheatham County.

It measured just over 20 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The swollen river overflowed into L.L. Burns Park, the water up at least 15 feet in less than 24 hours.

Dozens of Cheatham and Davidson County residents stopped by the park through the afternoon and evening to look at the high water.

“This is very surprising to me because the last time it looked sort of like this was back in 2010,” said Kingston Springs resident Nick Potantus.

PHOTOS: Flooding across Middle Tennessee

The 2010 flood, which devastated Nashville and surrounding areas, was on many people’s minds, including Kingston Springs Mayor Tony Gross, who also stopped by the park to check out the flooding.

“We’ve got really good policies here, especially since 2010, so I don’t see a lot of properties that are going to be affected by the water,” he said. “In Kingston Springs, you can’t build in a floodplain, whereas in the rest of the county you can. We avoid a lot of the damage you’ll see in [other] areas.”

Bellevue resident Mark Dobbs and his daughter, Margret, also stopped by Burns Park.

“Every time the water gets up, we like to go out and kind of compare it to the way we’ve seen it in years past and other times that it rains a lot,” saidF Dobbs.

“The benches down there are underwater. We saw both ends of the rainbow down there, and down at Newsom’s Mill we saw at least three types of sports balls floating down the river,” said Margret. She was also searching for food for her pets. “Worms. They just come out because it’s raining. We’re going to feed them to the frogs.”

By Saturday night, the National Weather Service had predicted that the Harpeth River had crested in Kingston Springs.

However, it was still expected to rise in both Bellevue and Franklin through Sunday morning.