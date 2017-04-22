Grandmother killed in I-65 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Saturday morning crash on Interstate 65 South in Davidson County claimed the life of a grandmother and left her daughter and granddaughter injured.

Seventy-nine-year-old Catherine Marie Vandepavert, of Fresno, California, was sitting in the backseat while her 24-year-old granddaughter was driving.

They were near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit when the driver lost control for some reason, traveled off the roadway, and struck a rock wall.

Vandepavert was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Her 54-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the front seat, was also taken to Vanderbilt with serious injuries. Vandepavert’s granddaughter only had minor injuries.

There was no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to police.