Former Vol Jalen Hurd announces transfer decision on Twitter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After leaving the Tennessee Volunteers seven games into last season, Jalen Hurd has apparently found a new school to play for.

He posted a picture to Twitter Saturday wearing a Baylor shirt with the caption “Next Chapter.”

Hurd will have to sit out a year and will not be eligible to play until 2018, per NCAA rules.

It’s being reported that he will switch positions from running back to wide receiver at Baylor.

In two years at Tennessee, Hurd caught 57 passes.

He was expected to break the Vols rushing record after going for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2015 before leaving the team midway through the 2016 season rushing for just 451 yards.