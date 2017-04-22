Dickson woman charged with bringing contraband into jail, tampering with evidence

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Dickson woman was charged with bringing contraband into jail and tampering evidence.

On April 1, 31-year-old Tasha Corlew was involved in a traffic accident in Dickson, which resulted in her being charged with DUI.

Two days later, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation started investigating the disappearance of money and drugs from the patrol car on the scene that day.

According to authorities, a Dickson police officer collected items that Corlew had in her possession, which included cash and drugs.

That officer then placed them in the front of his patrol car.

The TBI investigation also uncovered that those items were missing after Corlew was taken to jail.

Officials say Corlew took them from the patrol car, hid the money on her person when she entered the jail, and ingested some of the drugs shortly after her incarceration.

The Dickson County Grand Jury returned indictments Tuesday charging Corlew with one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of introducing contraband into jail.

Her bond for the new charges was set at $20,000.