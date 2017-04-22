Crews rescue resident trapped when tree fell onto Sumner County home

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A resident was rescued after becoming trapped when a tree fell onto their home in Sumner County Saturday morning.

It happened at a home on Winding Way Drive around 7 a.m.

The Sumner County Emergency Management Agency, along with rescue crews from White House and Millersville, responded to the home and found someone pinned in their bed by a tree.

Crews rescued the person and they were able to walk away from the home.

No additional information was immediately released.

