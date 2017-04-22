8-year-old Florida boy crushed to death by TV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say an 8-year-old Jacksonville boy has died after being crushed by a large television.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, authorities found Christian Dozier early Friday morning in a bedroom near a four-level shelf with an old-style tube television on the floor. Authorities confirmed the television fell off the top shelf but it’s unclear whether it fell on its own or because someone was attempting to climb it. Authorities said another sibling was also in the room with the boy. Christian is one of six who lived in the home.

The Florida Times-Union reports the shelf was tall, narrow and made of PVC.

A Department of Children and Families spokeswoman said they’d opened an investigation into the case and would assist in the sheriff’s investigation if appropriate.

Grief counselors were at the boy’s elementary school three blocks away.