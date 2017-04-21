Woman charged after 1 killed in Kentucky hotel room

OAK GROVE, Ky. (WKRN) – A Georgia woman was charged after one of two people found shot inside at an Oak Grove, Kentucky hotel died from their injuries Thursday night.

The Oak Grove Police Department received a 911 call from the Days Inn on Auburn Street around 7 p.m.

First responders found a man shot in his side in the parking lot. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Officers then found a second victim dead from a gunshot wound inside a room.

Police have not released the victim’s identities pending notification of next of kin.

Ashley Cantrell, of Chatsworth, Georgia, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and booked into the Christian County jail.

No additional information was immediately released.