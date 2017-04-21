Thieves steal car by towing it from Walmart parking lot

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police say a car was stolen from the Walmart parking lot by thieves using a tow dolly.

It happened on March 9 around 1:10 p.m. when a 1997 Nissan Sentra was loaded onto the dolly and driven off.

The suspect’s vehicle is a red, early 2000s model Ford F-150 single-cab pickup with a silver toolbox.

Police said the victim’s car broke down in the parking lot on Feb. 1 and he noticed it missing 37 days later. It was reported stolen on March 20.

If anyone has a feeling that they possibly know a suspect responsible for this crime, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550.