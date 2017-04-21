Attorney for Tad Cummins’ family releases statement after former teacher’s arrest

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – One day after 50-year-old Tad Cummins was found in northern California with his former student, 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, his wife and daughters have released a statement.

In the statement, released by their attorney, the family said they “appreciate the local and national media for keeping this story in the spotlight. They are thankful that Elizabeth Thomas will soon be returned to her family where she can begin the healing process.”

Wife Jill, who has filed for divorce from her husband, and daughters, Erica and Ashlee, also indicated in the statement they are “glad this chapter of the ordeal is over” and thanked all the law enforcement involved in the case.

“Jill, Erica and Ashlee offer neither comment nor opinion about what should or should not happen to Tad Cummins and leave that up to the capable individuals involved in the judicial system.”

Tad Cummins was arrested in a small cabin with Elizabeth Thomas on Thursday morning after authorities received a tip the two were staying there.

The two, who disappeared from Maury County, Tennessee, had been at the center of an AMBER Alert and had not been seen in more than a month.

Cummins is now in federal custody and will be arraigned in California Monday morning before be returned to Tennessee.

Thomas is expected to be returned to her family Friday.

