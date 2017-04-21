Survivor shares message for Elizabeth Thomas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A young woman named Courtney Greene has been following Elizabeth Thomas’ story closely.

As a young teen, Greene was in a similar situation when a friendship with her pastor took a disturbing turn. Now, she has a message for the Maury County teen.

Greene and her family moved to Lebanon, Tennessee, when she was 14-years-old. Her parents found a church and encouraged her to join the youth group.

According to Greene, that’s where Pastor Christopher Ross took an early interest in her.

“He started a Bible study on Tuesday and I started going to that. He asked me to join the praise band, and asked me to go on a college trip as a high schooler. It was all these little special exceptions that he seemed to make for me,” said Greene.

Greene told News 2 their friendship lasted a year.

“In terms, they say that is the grooming stage,” she said. “By becoming part of my life so intricately, coming to my school to eat lunch with me and other students, my parents were friends with him and his wife, he wove himself into every part of my life for a year,” Greene recalled.

Then things took a bizarre turn. Greene said Ross began making sexual advances toward her.

“He would say things like, ‘I want to kiss you so bad right now,’” Greene told News 2.

When Greene was 15-years-old, she said the advances progressed to sex.

Greene told News 2 it wasn’t until 2014 that she realized her pastor committed a crime.

“I actually stumbled across an article on Facebook that was called, ‘My affair with a youth pastor.’ I said, ‘What in the world?’ and I clicked on it and it was like I could have written it,” said Greene.

Ross was charged with 10 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure. He took a plea deal for six years in prison. He’ll also be registered as a violent sex offender for the rest of his life.

Petra Wade is a certified life coach and helps people who have survived situations like what Greene and Elizabeth Thomas went through.

Wade is also a survivor herself. She spoke about what Thomas may be experiencing right now.

“I believe the first stage is confusion, she is not going to know what this is all about. Why this is even happening to her. She has probably been told by this individual that everything is fine and this is normal,” said Wade, founder Real Life Helpers.

Greene told News 2 she also had a message for Elizabeth Thomas.

“It is a daily choice. And it is going to take a lot of work and a lot of fighting, but in being a survivor, you have already got that fight in you. So will be every day, waking up and addressing the trauma and choosing to overcome it,” said Greene.

Greene will soon graduate with a degree in psychology.

This weekend she will share her story for the first time in front of a group as the guest speaker of the Preserving Innocence Mothers with Daughters Brunch in honor of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Mt. Juliet.

For more information on the event, click here.