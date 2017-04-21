Storms roll into Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Storms are rolling into parts of Middle Tennessee near Nashville early Friday evening.

The storms started in areas such as Rutherford, Coffee and Bedford counties just after 4 p.m. A brief Tornado Warning was issued for the counties as the storm made its way through the area. Click here to see weather alerts and warnings.

Storms are expected throughout Friday evening. The storms will have the potential to bring blinding downpours, wind gusts up to 50 mph, small hail and frequent lightning.

The storms will eventually fade before a second system arrives in Middle Tennessee. See the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather.

The second, more potent rain maker, is in an area of low pressure that rides along a cold front. Visit wkrn.com/radar to see the radar.

On Saturday morning, there will be scattered light rain before heavier rain arrives.

Flooding could be possible as rain totals may reach up to two inches. Some areas could have more than three inches of rain by Saturday evening.

