Predators not hanging helmets on sweep of Chicago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sweep of Chicago was not even an hour old, and the Nashville Predators were already starting to put it in the rear view mirror.

After Thursday’s 4-1 win where they became only the third team in NHL history to sweep the 1 seed in the opening round, every player News 2 talked to was happy about it. But they were already looking ahead to their next series.

“We beat a, you know, top team and a great team but we gotta, now it’s a little bit of rest and get ready for, you know, the next series and that’s kind of bottom line and we can’t. Enjoy the win and just back to business,” stated team captain Mike Fisher.

The Preds face the winner of St. Louis and Minnesota with the Blues leading that series 3-1.

If they manage to win in the second round, the franchise would make it’s first ever trip to the Western Conference Finals.

“The one thing that I know for sure is that when we wake up tomorrow morning, we’re hardly into this, there’s a month and a half of hockey left for whoever, for whoever goes the distance,” said head coach Peter Laviolette. “The two teams that make it the distance, there’s a month and a half left so we’re just, we’re scratching the surface. It was a job well done but when we wake up tomorrow, we gotta go back to work. There’s a lot of work left to do.”

The earliest the Predators could play game 1 of round 2 is April If they were to face Minnesota.

If St. Louis is their opponent, they would have to wait until April 28.

No official schedule has been released with the NHL.

They’re waiting until all first round series are complete before setting second round match-ups. But whoever they face, the Preds will start with 2 games on the road.