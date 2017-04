NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot Friday afternoon near Nissan Stadium.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Exxon gas station. The victim then drove to the Nissan Stadium parking lot.

No details were immediately released about his identity or injury.

Korean Veterans Boulevard was closed in both directions between Second Street and Interstate Drive while police investigate, but it reopened around 6 p.m.