Nashville Predators winning on and off ice with 2nd community rink on the way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the Nashville Predators sweep of one of hockey’s top teams is the talk of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team looks to continue a winning strategy off the ice.

It aims to win the hearts and minds of non-traditional hockey fans with another indoor rink in the Nashville patterned after the Ford Ice Center, which was built on the grounds of the former Hickory Hollow mall in 2014.

The Predators will once again build on the site of a former shopping mall after the Bellevue mall was recently demolished.

A second rink makes sense because Ford Ice Center GM told News 2 the current rink is busy from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. almost daily, with the number hockey leagues and ice skating lessons growing by leaps and bonds.

This weekend, youth teams from around the country and Canada are competing in a tournament.

“What we are hoping to do is to bring in that second or third generation fan by growing youth hockey,” Butler told News 2.

The Nashville NHL team did not just think about hockey when it built the Ford Ice Center.

With the lure of free skating lessons and free ice skates, the facility has drawn folks like Allison Turner and her kids. They live just down the road in suburban Smyrna but had never been exposed to hockey or ice skating,

Now she’s bringing her 6-year-old daughter Haven and younger son Wesley to the Ford Ice Center for those free skating lesson.

“Its their first experience with skating,” she told News 2 while packing them all in her van after some time on the ice. “And they love it.”

She appreciates what the Preds are doing in more ways than one.

“Its bringing up a new generation of kids to be interested in ice sports, figure skating and hockey,” said Allison. “Its bringing some life to this area. The community center is wonderful here, great playground behind so a lot of people stick around after the lessons and hang out–so its a win win.”

It’s another win for the Predators, this time off the ice, and a win for those who live nearby.