Man killed during shootout at Bordeaux shop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died after he was injured during a shootout at a Bordeaux shop late Thursday night.

It happened inside retailer Hot Kicks, located in a strip mall at 3101 Clarksville Pike, around 11 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 a group of people were inside the store when at least three armed suspects came in through an unlocked back door and began firing at people inside.

One of the people in the store returned fire, while others took off running, according to police.

Metro police said officers found one man near the back foor with several gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

According to police, two other alleged suspects later showed up at TriStar Centennial Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

At least one of them is in critical condition.

Detectives believe none of the people inside the store at the time were injured during the shootout.

No additional information was immediately released.