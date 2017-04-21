Man killed during possible road rage incident near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Nissan Stadium Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near the Exxon gas station on Shelby Avenue.

The victim, identified as 32-year-old Deangelo Foxx, was shot while in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Camry.

Metro police said Foxx was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to a release, Foxx’s girlfriend was driving when she attempted to merge into traffic on Shelby Avenue.

Witnesses told police words were exchanged between them and the driver of a white car, according to police.

The driver fired multiple shots into the Camry, striking Foxx.

Foxx’s girlfriend turned onto Interstate Drive and stopped on Russell Street.

Korean Veterans Boulevard was closed in both directions between Second Street and Interstate Drive while police investigated, but the roadway reopened around 6 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.