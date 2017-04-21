Franklin home damaged by fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in Franklin was damaged by fire Friday evening.

The fire occurred at a house in the 4000 block of General Martin Lane.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they found flames shooting from the roof and out of windows.

The homeowner, a child, and a pet were able to make it out safely.

The fire appeared to have started on the second floor, which is unfinished. Officials on the scene told News 2 the home is only a year old.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the blaze.