Former Riverdale Star Alexa Middleton to fransfer from Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Playing in all 32 games for the Lady Vols this past season, former Riverdale star Alexa Middleton has decided to transfer.

The University of Tennessee released a statement on Friday announcing the transfer.

“I appreciate the contributions Alexa made to our program,” coach Holly Warlick said in a school release. “She’s a great young lady who felt like she needed a change, and we will do our best to help her find that opportunity. I wish her nothing but the best as she pursues a new path.”

Middleton started 13 games for the Lady vols this past season averaging 7.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists while leading the team with 42 three point field goals.

“I am so thankful for Coach Holly and the rest of the staff, my teammates and the amazing fans at Tennessee,” Middleton said. “I had some incredible experiences here, competing on a big stage, playing in some highly competitive games and even traveling to Italy. This was a personal decision, and I just felt I needed to go somewhere to reach the goals I have set.”