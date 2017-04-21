Driver takes out 2 utility poles in North Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A driver crashed into two utility poles in North Nashville early Friday morning.

It happened on Buchanan Street near Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m.

The driver told Metro police she was driving when her brakes began to fail and steering wheel locked up.

She traveled across all lanes of traffic before coming to a stop in front of a business.

Metro police said the driver told officers she had just gotten her vehicle out of the shop.

No one was injured in the crash.

There is an Uber sticker on the car but no one other than the driver was inside during the crash.