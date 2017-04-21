Car stolen from East Nashville market with 4-year-old inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An East Nashville father left his car running while he ran into a market and almost lost his child in the process.

According to Metro police, around 10:45 Thursday night the man stopped at the Danial Market at 2511 Dickerson Pike. He left his car running while he went inside.

Witnesses told police two young black males got into the man’s car and drove away. The man’s 4-year-old child was in the car.

“The father was obviously upset looking for his child,” East Precinct Commander David Imhoff said. “We were able to find out he had left his cell phone inside the vehicle.”

He continued, “We were able to ping the phone and get a location in North Nashville. Our officers went to the location immediately and found the child, vehicle, and the suspects gone.”

Metro police continue to take stolen vehicle reports from people who leave their cars running unattended.

According to Metro Nashville’s Park Smart numbers, 72 percent of automobiles stolen (38 of 53) were taken with keys between April 9 and 15.

Of the cars taken, 13 of them, or 24 percent, were taken while left running.

It is against Metro ordinances to leave a car running unattended.

‘”Last week in East Precinct, we had seven cars stolen. Six were taken with keys and three of those were left running,” Commander Imhoff said. “We have had several cases within the last several months of kids in the car when they were taken. In one case, they just dropped the kids on the corner.”

Cars left running at gas stations are especially a problem. Last week, two cars were taken from Paul’s Market on Jefferson Street.

Thieves stole one on Friday and another on Saturday. In both cases, the vehicles were left running unattended.

Metro police cited the father for leaving his child in his running car unattended. Officers continue to search for the people who stole the car.