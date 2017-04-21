Antioch church hit by vandals once again Easter week

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Antioch church members are fed up after someone keeps stealing from their house of worship.

It has happened several times and the pastor told News 2 it has cost the congregation of New Beautiful Gate Church thousands of dollars.

Luckily, there is more than one person looking out for the small Nigerian congregation.

“I don’t go to church there but I want to see them do good. They’ve came a long way since they built this building over here,” one neighbor said.

Last week, Pastor Gideon Olayele’s church spent over $1,000 brightening up their front lawn for the Easter season.

“We were trying to make it beautiful and attractive for the glory of God,” Olayele said.

Earlier this week, someone uprooted their plants, not once, but twice, starting Easter Sunday.

“This is part of the evil that is prevalent in our world today,” said Olayele.

Pastor Olayele said two plants were taken Sunday night before the thief came back for almost a dozen more.

The pastor told News 2 they hired a crew to come in and plant the flowers and that he even replaced the first two that were stolen.

Now, they will either have to hire them again or do it themselves.

Not long ago, the same church lost their air conditioning unit to a thief as well.

“We are not going to give up on our community because this is our calling,” said Olayele.

The church said they now are forced to lock their gate when no one is around at night.

“The church ought to be an open place for people to come in but the way people come in the middle of the night, some people will show up.”

Pastor Olayele is thankful for that unnamed guardian angel.

“Anything around the building, he looks after it like it is his own,” said Olayele.