Afternoon storm sweeps through Shelbyville, leaving trail of damage

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday’s severe weather left a trail of damage in Bedford County, with a Shelbyville hotel taking the brunt of the storm.

There’s a layer of yellow in downtown Shelbyville with bits of insulation scattered all around.

“It just took its sweet time coming down,” said David Cox, who owns a nearby business. “I didn’t realize how bad it was until I drove up here.”

Cox was across the street when the roof on America’s Best Value Inn was cast aside by the storm.

“Looked up and I just seen the roof flying through the air,” explained Cox. “It went up and out of nowhere just dropped. It was wicked.”

News 2 arrived on scene shortly after the storm as staff set to work assessing damage.

“We got a tornado warning and the roof just broke off,” noted Prem Patel, as he surveyed the hotel with owners. “It’s the second portion of the building. It’s the roof off of this part of the building.”

Hotel surveillance cameras caught the tail end of the storm in action. The camera that captured the video was later found among the rubble.

“Each guest is alright. No guests have been affected,” said Patel.

With no guests injured and no official injuries reports in Shelbyville, the news is a silver lining among the gray and yellow in downtown.

Guests of the inn who were displaced by the missing roof were moved to other rooms in the hotel.

More storms are expected Saturday and much of Middle Tennessee is under a Flash Flood Watch. Get the latest weather updates at wkrn.com/weather-alerts/.

