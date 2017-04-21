2 wanted for robbing Murfreesboro man while sitting on his front porch

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting on the porch of his Murfreesboro home Wednesday afternoon.

Murfreesboro police released images from the Sevier Street home’s surveillance system.

Police reported the 64-year-old homeowner said two men put a gun to his head and forced him inside his home.

They then made him lay down on his couch while they rummaged through the home, according to a police report.

Murfreesbor police reported the suspects took $600, two cellphones and stole the man’s white Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP or 615-893-1311.

