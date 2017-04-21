2 teens arrested in burglary of south Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers are accused of breaking into a home near the Nashville airport early Friday morning.

Metro police say their arrests came after someone called authorities saying they saw a white car back into a driveway on Dunailie Drive around 9 a.m.

Several young men were reportedly standing nearby with one holding what appeared to be a long gun. Shots were heard as they drove off.

A short time later, an officer spotted a Hyundai Elantra that matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle backed into a home on Glenpark Drive. As the officer approached, several people bailed from the car and ran away on foot, according to the press release.

Kentrell Walton, 18, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody.

Police say officers recovered electronics taken during the Dunailie Drive burglary along with two rifles. There were also bullet strikes in the home’s door and window.

According to a press release, the Elantra, which had also been struck by gunfire, had been reported stolen in Clarksville.

Walton is charged with aggravated burglary, gun possession during the commission of a felony, drug possession, evading arrest, and felony theft.

The 17-year-old is charged in Juvenile Court with the same offenses. The investigation continues and additional arrests are anticipated.