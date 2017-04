LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a woman they say is involved in coupon fraud across Middle Tennessee.

La Vergne police released surveillance images of a woman who is wanted for questioning in numerous fraud cases at Middle Tennessee Walmarts.

The woman was seen leaving the area in a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Vergne police at 615-287-8748.