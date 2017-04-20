Truck used to smash windows, steal ATM at North Nashville store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a truck was used to break into a North Nashville convenience store early Thursday morning.

It happened at Victory Fuels on White’s Creek Pike around 3 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 a silver Ford pickup truck was used to smash out the front windows of the store.

Two male suspects then took out the store’s ATM and put it in the back of the truck, according to police.

Police believe the men transferred the ATM into another truck before abandoning the Ford nearby.

Metro police did not have a solid description of the suspects.

VIDEO of truck plowing into Victory Fuels on Whites Creek. ATM machine stolen. Drove off in a silver Ford pick up truck. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/szbrM1Lv62 — Nikki Burdine (@NikkiBurdine) April 20, 2017