Titans release 2017 schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Titans fans have a while before their team plays again, but they’re getting a peak into what the 2017 season holds.

The team released their upcoming game schedule on Thursday.

The Titans will kick off the season with a home game against Oakland on Sept. 10.

They will then take on four playoff teams from 2016 in the first five weeks and appear in a Thursday night contest at Pittsburgh on Nov. 16.

Head coach Mike Mularkey says he’s looking forward to the 2017 schedule.

“Just my gut reaction looking at it for the first time – it looks like a good schedule,” he said. “You always look to see where the bye is and with it coming in week 8, that times up well for us. We have two West Coast games back to back in December and we will look to see if it makes sense to stay out there between games and help ourselves from all of that travel. It is interesting that we have the four AFC North games in a row during the middle of the season.

He continued, “I think the two primetime games will be good for both our players and our fans. I know our players like playing at night in primetime and it gives our team and our organization some recognition that we are going in the right direction and I think people are going to be anxious to see these games on national television.”