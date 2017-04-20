Strong storms expected this weekend in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you thought this week has been active so far, more storms are on the way with a knockout punch Saturday.

Two systems move in and generate strong thunderstorms that may want you to have a backup plan if you were thinking on being outdoors.

Our first wet weather maker is a cold front, scheduled to arrive Friday afternoon. While several showers are possible in the morning on Friday, widespread thunderstorms are the main feature. With so much warmth and moisture in the air, when storms fire up, they will have the ability to drop blinding downpours, small hail, wind gusts to 40 mph, and frequent lightning. While the risk for severe weather is “marginal”, a warning or two is not out of the question. Not only is your commute home going to be tricky tomorrow, but any plans at night too.

Round one begins to relax late Friday night with another wave of rain on it’s heels. An area of low pressure rides along the same cold front, moves into middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky by late morning with washout conditions. Expect steady heavy rainfall with embedded lightning and gusty winds. Right now the threat for damaging severe weather stays well south, but there is possible flooding when everything is all said and done.

Heaviest rainfall occurs Saturday afternoon and evening before wrapping up early Sunday. Overall rain totals range between 1-2 inches for everyone. However, totals over 3 inches of rain is possible, which leads to the mention of flooding. Small creeks, streams, as well as low spots will fill up first.

Also, high water is possible over some roads. Make sure to be careful during this time and if you have to head out, turn around and take an alternative route if high water completely covers the roads ahead of you. You never know how deep the water really is. Err on the side of caution.