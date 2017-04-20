Smyrna JROTC presents colors at Preds game

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday night was big night for the Nashville Predators when they defeated the Blackhawks in Game 3 of the playoffs.

But it was also a big night for a local high school presenting the colors during the National Anthem on national television.

The Smyrna High School Junior ROTC colorguard had the honor of presenting the flags while Carrie Underwood sang the Star Spangled Banner.

They even got to meet Nashville mayor Megan Barry.

“Well when the mayor asked ‘Do you want to get a picture?’ I was like, ‘Yes, Please!’ I was like, ‘I wanna get a picture,’ I’ve never had a picture with a star of that caliber, so I was like, ‘Yes. Please lets get a picture,’” said Korben Williams Spurlock.

“We’ve been showing the picture off at schools and everyone is like, ‘oh that’s awesome.’ and I was like, ‘Yup, you should’ve done ROTC,’” added Williams Spurlock.

The group told News 2 they also met some of the players while practicing their formation on the ice.