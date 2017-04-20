Preds hope to sweep the Blackhawks Thursday night in Smashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in a pivotal Game 4 playoff game Thursday night.

The Preds hope to sweep the Blackhawks by winning their fourth consecutive game.

If the Predators win Thursday night, it will be their first playoffs sweep in franchise history.

The Preds took a 3-0 series lead Monday night and are just one win away from eliminating the Central division champions.

The Predators now have an opportunity to eliminate a Hawks team that has won three of the last seven Stanley Cups.

The puck drops in Smashville at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m.

A plaza party will be held prior to the game outside the arena with food, drinks, family activities and a chance to “smash” a car adorned with the Chicago Blackhawks logo.

News 2 will be live from outside Bridgestone Arena beginning at 4 p.m.

