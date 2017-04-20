Police pursuit ends in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A police pursuit ended in northeast Davidson County early Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a car on I-24 East through Robertson and Cheatham counties before the chase ended near the White’s Creek exit around 4 a.m.

Authorities at the scene told News 2 spike strips were deployed in Cheatham County in an effor to stop the vehicle.

Multiple people were detained for questioning at the scene.

