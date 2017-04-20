Police arrest 3 men suspected of firing at Antioch home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three men were arrested for reportedly firing at an Antioch home on Thursday.

The shots were fired from a dark green SUV just before Noon at a house on Hickory Woods East, which is near the Davidson and Rutherford County line.

The home was hit several times but there were no injuries. The people inside saw the SUV and called 911.

A La Vergene officer spotted the vehicle at the intersection of Waldron Road and Murfreesboro Pike.

He attempted to stop the SUV, but it sped off down Lavergne Couchville Pike, where it crashed into a tree. The three people inside then jumped out and took off on foot.

One of them, Nesean Brooks, 20, was immediately caught.

A K9 unit was called in to help find the others. During the search, they found a pink shirt, backpack, pistol, and a cellphone in the woods.

A few minutes later they located the other suspects, 21-year-old Souripanya Akhom and 21-year-old Juan Carlos Fajardo.

According to police, they recovered a pistol and a nine millimeter semi-automatic that was reported stolen in a Murfreesboro home burglary.

A second firearm is believed to have been tossed from the SUV after La Vergne police tried to stop the driver.

All three were charged with felony aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Detectives say the men opened fire because of a disagreement they were having with someone who lives at the Hickory Woods East home.