NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in North Nashville was damaged by fire Thursday morning.

It happened in the 1900 block of Clarksville Pike around 8 a.m.

No one was at home when the fire began but an alert citizen saw the flames and stopped by the local fire station to alert the firefighters.

Fire crews responded and got the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was released.