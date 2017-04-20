Mike Fisher reacts to wife singing at Predators game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Predators Captain Mike Fisher finally talked about his wife’s rendition of the National Anthem Monday night in Nashville.

Carrie Underwood blew the lid off Bridgestone Arena before the game even began, and it seemed to propel the team into a strong first period.

Fisher agreed.

“It was fun, it was a cool moment. You know, it got all of the guys fired up and, you know, the crowd was amazing and you know, it was awesome!”

The Predators did their best to keep it secret, and the Captain said he was also tight-lipped.

“Uhhhh, I didn’t tell too many people no.”

Word is the Predators have another superstar on deck, but Fisher once again is not talking except to say, “If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”