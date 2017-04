SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man and woman accused of stealing lottery tickets from convenience stores in Rutherford County.

Smyrna police reported the couple took the tickets and other items from the stores.

They may be traveling in a white Chevy Impala or Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Smyrna police at 615-267-5434.