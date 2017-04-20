Counterfeit property bust yields 70 lbs. of marijuana, $24K cash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A counterfeit property bust in Clarksville yielded 70 pounds of marijuana, more than $24,000 in cash, and over a million dollars’ worth of counterfeit items.

Search warrants were issued on April 18 for four locations after a three-month long investigation.

Three people were arrested and more are expected to be taken into custody.

During the search, authorities reportedly found more than $24,000 in cash and almost 70 pounds of marijuana and a large amount of counterfeit items.

The counterfeit merchandise was valued at more than $1,500,000, and there was over $100,000 worth of marijuana.

Any money made from selling counterfeit goods is considered money laundering.