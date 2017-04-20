Clarksville ranked one of top cities to build custom home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville has been ranked as one of the top 100 cities in the United States to build a custom forever home.

Kirk Krokosky and his family moved into their custom dream home in the city two weeks ago.

“This is actually something I have dreamt about since I was probably in high school,” he said.

Krokosky and his wife decided to build in Clarksville after a lot of research.

“That was the whole reason that we did it. We were very pleasantly surprised with how much house we could get for the money,” explained Krokosky.

A Century 21 Broker explained that you can get almost double the house for your money in Clarksville compared to certain areas in Nashville.

“These homes are anywhere from $275,000 to $375,000 depending on the square footage and what not. I would say a similar home in Nashville is going to cost anywhere between $750,000 to $800,000,” said broker Kayla Goad-LeVan.

Builder John Crabbe, one of the owners of Crabbe homes, said right now he has 35 homes in the Clarksville area under construction.

“The last four homes that we have sold have been to Nashville clients with Nashville agents. They have all said the same thing, that they can’t believe the quality and the value they are getting for the home,” said Crabbe.

Crabbe showed News 2 a custom home that is about 3,200 square feet with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, and fireplaces. It sold for just above $300,000.

Of the top 100 cities to build a custom forever home, Clarksville comes in at 59th.

The only other Tennessee city to make the list was Murfreesboro, which comes in at 96th.

The report, released by GoodCall.com, ranked cities based on a number of factors, including cost to build a home, unemployment rate, and cost of living.

Krokosky works in Nashville, so building his dream home in Clarksville means he has about an hour commute to work.

“I take a couple of my kids back and forth to school, so they keep me company and a lot of it is timing,” he said.

Krokosky has learned how to avoid traffic and says getting his dream home at an amazing price is a great trade off.

The city that took the No. 1 spot as the best place to build a custom forever home was Edmond, Oklahoma.