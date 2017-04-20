Clarksville police work to help lost man return home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is working to help a lost man who was found walking down the street Thursday night.

The male, who is between 16 and 20 years old, was found on Needmore Road near Beckett Drive.

He is unable to communicate and tell officers where he lives. Authorities have sent out a reverse 911 call in the area in hopes of getting the man home.

They also contacted DCS, but they would like to get him back to his house so he won’t have to spend the night in an unfamiliar place.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds, and has brown hair. He was also wearing a blue shirt.

Officials are currently keeping him at the fire station at 1591 Needmore Road. Anyone with information should call 911 and they will contact officers.