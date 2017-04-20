3 wanted for stealing TVs from Hendersonville Walmart

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for three men who took four televisions from the Hendersonville Walmart Sunday without paying for them.

Hendersonville police reported the men took four flat-screen TVs from the store on Anderson Lane North around 10 p.m.

The men were seen leaving the store in a red minivan. The value of the televisions stolen is nearly $1,500.

Detectives believe the men are responsible for other thefts of televisions at another Middle Tennessee Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.