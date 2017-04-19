Woman found dead in Clarksville apartment, Suspect at large

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was found dead early Wednesday morning inside a Clarksville apartment and police say the suspect could be headed to Kentucky.

Clarksville police reported the woman was found inside an apartment on Fairview Lane as officers were conducting a welfare check around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was in her 20s and police believe the homicide is domestic-related.

Detectives are pursuing leads and they believe the suspect has left the area and may be headed into Kentucky.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.