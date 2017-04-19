Another arrest made 4 months after man found murdered in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has been arrested four months after a 23-year-old man was found murdered in Clarksville.

Jessica Simo, 36, is charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Billy Pace Jr. was found dead in a wooded area near the 1000 block of Ross Lane last December.

A motive was not immediately known and police have not released his cause of death.

A 17-year-old is also charged in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Investigator Billy Wall at 931-648-0611 Ext. 13415.

Tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.