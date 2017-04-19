Woman accused of robbing business to pay rent

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Shelbyville woman was arrested after police say she robbed a business across from where she was living Wednesday morning.

“She gave us a full confession and said that she had spent the money her husband was making that was supposed to be used on rent on narcotics,” said Lt. Brian Crews with the Shelbyville Police Department.

According to police, Virginia Crisp did not pay rent that was due and needed money quick so she robbed the Title Cash on Madison Avenue.

Police told News 2 she used a knife to hold up the person working inside.

“Helpless and hopeless. She went to the store, robbed them, brought $100 back from the clerk and pocketed the other $48,” said Crews.

The victim filmed Crisp, 32, driving away.

“She was able to pull out her cell phone and snap that quick video and that was a huge lead for us,” said Crews.

The video captured Crisp driving a few hundred yards before pulling into the Bedford Inn.

“Fortunately for us we had a deputy in the area who saw this lady and she fit the description of the lady and we were able to take her into custody rather quickly,” said Crews. “Record time for a robbery being solved.”

Crisp was arrested without incident. She is charged with aggravated Robbery.

No one was hurt during the robbery.